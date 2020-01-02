High temperatures made this year’s Polar Bear Dip in Okanagan Lake a breeze (File photo) High temperatures made this year’s Polar Bear Dip in Okanagan Lake a breeze (File photo)

Record warm temperatures on New Year’s Day in the Okanagan

Temperatures in Summerland reached 10.1 C

The fridged waters of Okanagan Lake on New Year’s Day weren’t that unbearble it turns out, according to Environment Canada.

During the Summerland Polar Bear Dip on Jan. 1, the city hit an all-time daily temperature record of 10.1 C.

While in Kelowna at Tug Boat beach those splashing down for the Polar Bear Dip, experienced its second warmest New Year’s Day ever at a balmy 8.4 C.

READ MORE: Okanagan Lake relatively warm for this year's polar bear dip

That temperature is second only Kelowna’s New Years Day in 1997, when the temperature reached 9.0 C in the city.

Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon said temperatures across the Central Okanagan are currently higher than average.

“Temperatures are quite a bit higher than normal for this time of year. The average high is -2 and the average low is -8 normally at this time for Kelowna,” said Sekhon.

“We’ve had warm temperatures and that warm trend will continue tomorrow when Kelowna is expected be around +3 C.”

Despite the seasonally high temperatures, the Central Okanagan is expected to be hit with a winter storm tonight.

