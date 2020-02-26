Regional district contributes cash for Falkland rink roof

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is contributing $50,000 towards putting a roof on the Falkland Community Rink. (File photo)

As part of the drive to construct a roof over the Falkland Skating Rink, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) Board approved a contribution of $50,000.

The roof upgrade to the current rink will increase the length of the skating season for the public and also provide the Falkland and District Community Association the ability to hold events at the covered facility.

The rink is located on a community-owned parcel of land adjacent to the Falkland Stampede Grounds.

The funding is coming from the Electoral Area D Community Works Fund, which utilizes Gas Tax funding. The Falkland and District Community Association is eligible for funding from this source because it is a non-profit group and the project is for public use. Public skating is free for users.

The request was brought forward by Electoral Area D Director Rene Talbot, who noted advantages of a covered facility would extend year-round, including an economic benefit created by offering a better option for community markets and vendors at events. Currently, vendors have to set up with no cover, leaving them vulnerable to bad weather.

Other plans for the covered rink during the off-ice season include ball hockey, farmers markets and hosting the Falkland Stampede dance.

The total project cost is estimated at $180,000.

The association hopes to have the project completed before the May long weekend.



