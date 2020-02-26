The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is contributing $50,000 towards putting a roof on the Falkland Community Rink. (File photo)

Regional district contributes cash for Falkland rink roof

Columbia Shuswap Regional District chipping in $50,000

As part of the drive to construct a roof over the Falkland Skating Rink, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) Board approved a contribution of $50,000.

The roof upgrade to the current rink will increase the length of the skating season for the public and also provide the Falkland and District Community Association the ability to hold events at the covered facility.

The rink is located on a community-owned parcel of land adjacent to the Falkland Stampede Grounds.

The funding is coming from the Electoral Area D Community Works Fund, which utilizes Gas Tax funding. The Falkland and District Community Association is eligible for funding from this source because it is a non-profit group and the project is for public use. Public skating is free for users.

READ MORE: Falkland rallying support for Kraft Hockeyville title

The request was brought forward by Electoral Area D Director Rene Talbot, who noted advantages of a covered facility would extend year-round, including an economic benefit created by offering a better option for community markets and vendors at events. Currently, vendors have to set up with no cover, leaving them vulnerable to bad weather.

Other plans for the covered rink during the off-ice season include ball hockey, farmers markets and hosting the Falkland Stampede dance.

The total project cost is estimated at $180,000.

The association hopes to have the project completed before the May long weekend.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Acceptance of cash deposits rare in real estate, B.C. money laundering inquiry hears
Next story
VIDEO: Minister says consider coronavirus outbreak when planning for spring break

Just Posted

Interior Health leading the way with innovative therapy for stroke patients

Percentage of ischemic stroke patients who received treatment has risen dramatically

Beer and burgers to raise cash for Vernon man fighting cancer

Fundraiser hosted in honour of Garnet the Great to send him to special treatment centre

WATCH: Hollywood actor Chris Pratt shows Kamloops love on social media

The filming of Jurassic World 3 is underway in Merritt and area

Regional district contributes cash for Falkland rink roof

Columbia Shuswap Regional District chipping in $50,000

From Vernon to Vegas: Upper Room Mission raffle tickets up for grabs

Fundraiser grand prize winner will be announced Friday, Feb. 28

VIDEO: Minister says consider coronavirus outbreak when planning for spring break

Foreign Affairs minister points to rash of new cases appearing in places like Italy and Iran

Donations pour in for family who lost father, son in fatal crash on B.C. highway

Mike Cochlin and sons Liam and Quinn were travelling on Highway 5A

HERGOTT: Idiocy of distracted driving

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Kelowna man arrested after all-night crime spree

Shawn Bell, 33, is facing seven charges for incidents committed within a 24-hour span

B.C. man who pulled a gun on off-duty cop gets two years in prison

Encounter also led police to a home where 100 guns and explosives were found

Flip-flopping pleas in Surrey man’s 2018 murder in West Kelowna

Following an shocking guilty plea on Feb. 25, Tejwant Danjou applied to retract that plea on Feb. 26

Neskonlith chief lays blame for ongoing protests at feet of Justin Trudeau

Secwepemc leader hopes others will follow CP’s lead in asking prime minister to talk to Wet’suwet’en

Human rights complaint against Shuswap grocer dismissed

Former Food Network competitor was scheduled to work on her Sabbath

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

Most Read