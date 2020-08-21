Coldstream planner Mike Reiley (right) shows Jamie Morrow (Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce) and Wee Yee (55+ BC Games) some of the changes the district is facing lately with industry and agriculture. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Reiley retires from Coldstream, Roycroft on board

District planner, with 35 years experience, leaving municipality

After a planning career that has spanned over 35 years, including the last eight with the District of Coldstream, Mike Reiley will be retiring at the end of September 2020. Reiley has served as the director of development services for the District of Coldstream since September 2012, prior to that he was the planner at the District of Lake Country.

“I would like to thank Mike for his contributions to our community during his time with us. We wish him all the best in his retirement” Coldstream’s chief administrative officer Trevor Seibel said.

Taking over for Reiley, Ryan Roycroft will be joining Coldstream, effective Sept. 21. With more than 10 years of planning experience, Roycroft brings a variety of planning and management experience to his new role with Coldstream.

“Most recently Ryan was with the Town of Strathmore (Alta.) as their director of infrastructure, operations and development,” Seibel said. “Prior to that he worked for the City of Kelowna and prior to that, the District of Lake Country.”

