Religious conference in Vernon Monday

Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Canada host much anticipated conference titled Pathway To Peace

The Pathway to Peace is coming to town.

The unique religious conference takes place for the first time in Vernon on Monday, Nov. 26 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre.

Prominent scholars from Aboriginal, Baha’i, Christian, Hindu, Buddhism, Center of Living Spirituality, Jewish & Islamic point of view will present their views on the Pathway to Peace.

“As the world is passing through turbulent times, across the globe we continue to see newer and graver dangers manifest themselves,” said Rizwan Peerzada, Pathway to Peace spokesperson.

See: World needs to be careful about Korean peace deal, says Canadian minister

The conference will be moderated by Gordon Oliver, with welcoming remarks delivered by Mayor Victor Cumming. The event will feature a special multimedia presentation which aims to provide the tools and steps necessary to maintain peace in our society.

Various religious leaders, including Imam of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at Canada, will be on hand.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at is a dynamic, fast-growing international revival movement within Islam. Founded in 1889, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community spans over 200 countries with membership exceeding tens of millions. The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at is the only Islamic organization that believes that the long-awaited messiah has come in the person of Mirza Ghulam Ahmad (1835-1908) of Qadian, India. The Community believes that God sent Ahmad, like Jesus, to end religious wars, condemn bloodshed and reinstitute morality, justice and peace.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shirtless stranger loomed over couch and started stabbing, B.C. murder trial hears
Next story
B.C. fire chief learns from California fires

Just Posted

After fire, Spallumcheen ranch hopes to rebuild

“We lost over 10 years of work in one night.”

Vernon cops arrest ‘prolific offender’ after evasion attempt

A 25-year-old Vernon man was arrested Nov. 17

Star status for Coldstream’s Jordan Korol

UBC Okanagan basketball product named Canada West third star of the week after career-high weekend

Kalamalka Lakers of Coldstream win first-ever B.C. high school tourney soccer game

Okanagan runners-up stun Port Coquitlam school to wrap up preliminary round in Burnaby

CONTEST: New year, new you

KimXO has partnered with Black Press Media and Third Space for a brand new contest

VIDEO: B.C. legislature clerk, sergeant at arms suspended for criminal investigation

Clerk of the House Craig James, Sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz on administrative leave

Vernon Film Society shows Summer 1993

Film from prospective of a six-year-old plays Nov. 26 at Galaxy Theatres

Religious conference in Vernon Monday

Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Canada host much anticipated conference titled Pathway To Peace

Okanagan Big Band dances in support of Camp Winfield

Vernon concert raises funds to send special needs children to Camp Winfield thourgh Easter Seals

Love thy neighbour? Or not?

Okanagan Screen Arts Society shows Under The Tree Nov. 26

Former NHL player and coach Dan Maloney dies at 68

Maloney coached the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets

Vernon Rocks sees large crowd

Vernon Lapidary and Mineral Club’s event a success

Ex-MSU president charged with lying to police about Nassar

Lou Anna Simon was charged Tuesday with lying to police during an investigation

Police looking into two more incidents at private Toronto all-boys’ school

Police and the school have said two of the prior incidents involved an alleged sexual assault

Most Read