Religious conference in Vernon Monday

The Pathway to Peace is coming to town.

The unique religious conference takes place for the first time in Vernon on Monday, Nov. 26 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre.

Prominent scholars from Aboriginal, Baha’i, Christian, Hindu, Buddhism, Center of Living Spirituality, Jewish & Islamic point of view will present their views on the Pathway to Peace.

“As the world is passing through turbulent times, across the globe we continue to see newer and graver dangers manifest themselves,” said Rizwan Peerzada, Pathway to Peace spokesperson.

See: World needs to be careful about Korean peace deal, says Canadian minister

The conference will be moderated by Gordon Oliver, with welcoming remarks delivered by Mayor Victor Cumming. The event will feature a special multimedia presentation which aims to provide the tools and steps necessary to maintain peace in our society.

Various religious leaders, including Imam of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at Canada, will be on hand.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at is a dynamic, fast-growing international revival movement within Islam. Founded in 1889, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community spans over 200 countries with membership exceeding tens of millions. The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at is the only Islamic organization that believes that the long-awaited messiah has come in the person of Mirza Ghulam Ahmad (1835-1908) of Qadian, India. The Community believes that God sent Ahmad, like Jesus, to end religious wars, condemn bloodshed and reinstitute morality, justice and peace.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.