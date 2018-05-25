Rental bikes available for Vernon fundraising event

Annual Ride Don’t Hide is set for Sunday, June 24, at Coldstream’s Creekside Park

Rental bikes will be available for those wishing to take part in the annual Ride Don’t Hide fundraising cycle at Coldstream’s Creekside Park on Sunday, June 24. (Morning Star file photo)

The Ride Don’t Hide event in Greater Vernon has a new twist this year.

Ride Don’t Hide is an annual community bike ride which aims to raise funds to support families in B.C., bringing awareness and breaking the stigma surrounding mental illness, one pedal at a time.

Vernon’s Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) has partnered with Olympia Cycle and Ski to offer rentals for this year’s ride, set for Sunday, June 24.

The rental fee for the ride is $40 with Olympia Cycle and Ski donating all proceeds to CMHA Vernon. There are a limited number of bikes available, so it’s first-come, first-served. E-mail olympianeil@shaw.ca to reserve a bike.

The ride begins at Coldstream’s Creekside Park with registration from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., and the ride goes right after.