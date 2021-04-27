Repairs to damaged Vernon highway expected to run until week’s end

Traffic will be single-lane in both directions as crews repair damage from broken water main

Crews worked through the night Tuesday, April 27, on a sinkhole that appeared in Vernon on Hospital Hill at 32nd Street and 21st Avenue, the intersection to Vernon Jubilee Hospital. The highway through Vernon was closed in both directions. (Kerry Hutter photo)

City of Vernon crews worked through the night repairing damage from a water main break on Hospital Hill, and the work will continue through the week.

The break opened up a large crater on Highway 97 near the Vernon Jubilee Hospital around 10 p.m. April 26. During the incident, a large volume of water significantly damaged part of the northbound lane between 21st Avenue and Highway 6.

With the water main fixed, crews are now turning their attention to repairing the road structure and pavement.

Most of that work is expected to be finished by the end of this week, the city said in a Tuesday afternoon press release.

The highway will be reduced to single-lane in both directions while construction is underway. Access to the hospital is still available by turning east onto 18th Avenue, then north onto 31A or 31st Street.

“Traffic control measures are in place and the city asks all motorists to slow down, obey all traffic control devices and personnel, and to give themselves additional time to reach their destination,” the press release states. “If possible, the City recommends using an alternative travel route.”

This is the second time in four years a sinkhole has closed Highway 97 on 32nd Street near VJH and Polson Park. The last was on May 30, 2017.

READ MORE: Water main break reduces Vernon highway traffic to single lane

READ MORE: Police watchdog investigates after woman critically injured in the Shuswap

Brendan Shykora

DrivingTraffic