Rescue at Smith Creek trail in West Kelowna

A mountain biker reportedly broke her ankle on the trail; has been transported to hospital

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.

Crews have rescued the woman from the trail and she is now being transported to hospital by ambulance.

A woman is being transported to hospital after breaking her ankle while biking a West Kelowna trail earlier today. @IAFF4457 responded to the scene just after 2 p.m. and used a UTV to retrieve the woman from the trail. @WestKelownaNews pic.twitter.com/ccrUVk4L8Y — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) October 12, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY:

Rescue crews are on scene at the Smith Creek trail in West Kelowna where a mountain biker has reportedly broken her ankle.

Crews are currently sending a UTV up the trail to assist the woman.

(Dave Ogilvie photo)

West Kelowna Fire and Rescue and paramedics attended the scene around 2 p.m.

