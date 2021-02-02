Osoyoos Fire rescue responded to reports of a structure just after midnight Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2020. (File photo)

Resident airlifted to hospital with severe burns after South Okanagan apartment fire

Two others were injured in the late-night blaze

One person was airlifted to a Vancouver hospital burn unit while two others required medical attention after a fire tore through an Osoyoos apartment unit late last night.

Osoyoos Fire Rescue responded to the fire in an apartment unit in the 8900 block of 92nd Avenue just after midnight Feb. 2.

Upon the arrival of fire crews, residents were evacuated from the building while light grey smoke was visible through the front doors.

Residents reported that one person was still inside their apartment and firefighters made entry into a unit on the first floor.

One occupant was rescued by firefighters and received immediate medical attention until BC Emergency Health Services were able to take over patient care. The person was eventually airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital for severe burn injuries to the upper body.

Another individual, who was outside the apartment unit when firefighters arrived, suffered burns from attempts to put out the fire and help the person still in the apartment.

The resident who attempted to assist firefighters suffered burns to their hands. A third resident in the building was treated for smoke inhalation and was cared for by firefighters until a second and third ambulance arrived and paramedics took over medical care.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the one unit. After ventilating the building, the majority of residents were able to return to their homes.

Osoyoos Fire Rescue is currently investigating the cause of the fire. As of now, the cause remains undetermined.

jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
