Residents and businesses rally around evacuees of Christie Mountain wildfire

Residents from Oliver to Kelowna are offering up bedrooms for evacuees to stay in

Photographer Douglas Drouin captures the Christie Mountain wildfire above homes in Heritage Hills on Aug. 18.

Residents and businesses in Penticton are rallying around those who have been evacuated from their homes due to the Christie Mountain wildfire.

A Facebook group has been set up to allow for social media users to post information regarding everything from possible rooms available for evacuees to clothing donations, to discounts at businesses.

The Pasta Factory in Penticton is offering a compassion discount of 40 per cent on take-out food orders, as the dining room is closed. The discount is also extended to members of the Forestry and Fire Departments and will be valid until Aug. 21.

The Nest restaurant is offering a 30 per cent discount for evacuees, who have proof of address.

Residents from Oliver to Kelowna are also offering up bedrooms in their homes for anyone who has been affected by the fire.

The fire, which began on the afternoon of Aug. 20, has grown to an estimated 2,000 hectares. BC Wildfire has projected that forecasted winds may create challenges Thursday evening.

An evacuation order remains in effect for 319 properties in the Heritage Hills area south of Penticton in Electoral Area “D” in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) due to the wildfire.

The Upper Carmi area is under an evacuation alert which affects 3,669 properties located within the southeast portion of Penticton.

If your business is offering a special discount or service for evacuees let the Penticton Western know but emailing newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

