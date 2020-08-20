Photographer Douglas Drouin captures the Christie Mountain wildfire above homes in Heritage Hills on Aug. 18.

Residents and businesses rally around evacuees of Christie Mountain wildfire

Residents from Oliver to Kelowna are offering up bedrooms for evacuees to stay in

Residents and businesses in Penticton are rallying around those who have been evacuated from their homes due to the Christie Mountain wildfire.

A Facebook group has been set up to allow for social media users to post information regarding everything from possible rooms available for evacuees to clothing donations, to discounts at businesses.

The Pasta Factory in Penticton is offering a compassion discount of 40 per cent on take-out food orders, as the dining room is closed. The discount is also extended to members of the Forestry and Fire Departments and will be valid until Aug. 21.

The Nest restaurant is offering a 30 per cent discount for evacuees, who have proof of address.

Residents from Oliver to Kelowna are also offering up bedrooms in their homes for anyone who has been affected by the fire.

The fire, which began on the afternoon of Aug. 20, has grown to an estimated 2,000 hectares. BC Wildfire has projected that forecasted winds may create challenges Thursday evening.

An evacuation order remains in effect for 319 properties in the Heritage Hills area south of Penticton in Electoral Area “D” in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) due to the wildfire.

The Upper Carmi area is under an evacuation alert which affects 3,669 properties located within the southeast portion of Penticton.

If your business is offering a special discount or service for evacuees let the Penticton Western know but emailing newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

READ MORE: Forecasted winds may pose threat as Christie Mountain Wildfire grows to 2,000 hectares

READ MORE: RDOS, City of Penticton, BC Wildfire hold press conference on Christie Mountain wildfire

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds extend CERB for four more weeks, announce changes to EI system
Next story
Airbnb bans house parties worldwide, citing coronavirus mandates

Just Posted

Air quality advisory issued for South Okanagan

Many communities are expected to be impacted by smoke from the Christie Mountain wildfire

Subject of Vernon police manhunt has lifetime gun ban

Robert Gordon Heltman has long history with courts across B.C., ties to Armstrong

Majority of Okanagan fires human-caused

BC Wildfire Service urging extreme caution

Residents and businesses rally around evacuees of Christie Mountain wildfire

Residents from Oliver to Kelowna are offering up bedrooms for evacuees to stay in

RDOS, City of Penticton, BC Wildfire hold press conference

A total of 100 firefighters were on scene of the Christie Mountain wildfire Aug. 20

B.C. reaches 200 COVID-19 deaths, 80 new cases reported

All recovered from Haida Gwaii coronavirus outbreak

Mitchell’s Musings: When you mix a heatwave and a pandemic

Too many questions sparked by COVID-19 amidst a heat wave for this columnist

Kentucky man faces $750K fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules in Alberta Rockies

Quarantine Act charge came after initial fine, warning

Princeton man claims he is compelled to drive despite no license and lengthy record

In the last four years Veit has been found guilty of at least 15 motor vehicle offenses

Python that went missing for a month on Vancouver Island is lost again

Same snake went missing in Victoria in July

B.C. paramedics urge caution as summer drowning incidents on the rise in 2020

On average, 67 per cent of B.C.’s water-related deaths occur during June, July and August

Two wildfires in the Shuswap remain out of control

One fire near Adams Lake and the other east of Sicamous have not been contained

Teck pegged with U.S. tribes’ $1.6M legal bill

A previous ruling holds Teck Metals liable for response costs incurred by the confederated tribes

Outside agency to probe claims against senior B.C. Mounties in Dziekanski case

Dziekanski’s death prompted a public inquiry that led to perjury charges against officers involved

Most Read