Residents challenged to tidy up Enderby

The 10th annual Our Enderby Clean-Up Challenge takes place Saturday, April 22

It’s almost time for residents to do some spring cleaning on the streets of Enderby.

The city is challenging its residents to join in the 10th annual Our Enderby Clean-Up Challenge. Residents can show their civic pride by helping to clean up and beautify areas throughout the community.

Participants can gather at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, in the city hall parking lot, with the clean-up challenge take place until 12 p.m.

The event will be followed by an appreciation barbeque at noon in the city hall parking lot, hosted by the Enderby and District Lions Club. Participants will be provided with food and refreshments to celebrate their community contribution.

“The annual Clean-Up Challenge is a great opportunity for our residents to come together for the common cause of cleaning up and beautifying our community. This is the 10th anniversary of the Clean-Up challenge and this year it happens to coincide with Earth Day, so it’s shaping up to be a fantastic event,” said mayor Huck Galbraith.

At the same time, residents and businesses can dispose of excess paper by attending the Enderby Lions Club’s paper shredding event, which takes place in the Enderby and District Financial parking lot from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The paper shredding event is open to both businesses and individuals, by donation.

