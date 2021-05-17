UPDATE: Bear has gone back to the woods, Kelowna police say

The BC Conservation Service has been notified of bear in Cameron Avenue area

Pictured is a bear in Chilliwack in Sept. 17, 2008. (Jill Hayward/Contributed)

UPDATE: 1:12 p.m.

Police say the bear has gone back to the woods without incident.

they just came for a friendly little visit, I guess pic.twitter.com/p76hKlzmUR — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) May 17, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY: 12:50 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP is urging residents to stay indoors in a Kelowna neighbourhood due to a bear in the area.

Police said the bear wandered into the Cameron Avenue neighbourhood just this afternoon (May 17). B.C. Conservation Service has been notified and will be dealing with the situation.

It is unknown if the bear in question is habituated to humans or if it wandered into the area by mistake.

Very brief news release from the Kelowna RCMP asks residents of the Cameron Avenue area to stay indoors while conservation deals with a bear. @KelownaRCMP @_BCCOS pic.twitter.com/wAlCZmN92c — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) May 17, 2021

