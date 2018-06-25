Restaurant renovations complete at Kelowna airport

The kitchen of the White Spot restaurant at YLW has been upgraded

YLW senior manager of airport operations Phillip Elchitz (left), White Spot CEO Warren Erhart and Kayla Ungara, regional director of the Canucks Autism Network, with the Triple O food truck at the Kelowna airport earlier this year when the renovation’s to the airports White Spot restaurant was announced. —Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

If you have a hankering for a hamburger—or any other food item on White Spot’s menu for that matter—and are flying out of Kelowna International Airport, YLW is once again the spot to satiate your hunger.

That’s because the renovations to the White Spot restaurant’s kitchen at the YLW are now complete.

Passengers the airport can once again access the full White Spot menu in the departures area.

As part of the upgrades, brand new, state-of-the-art equipment was installed and the kitchen area was redesigned to improve capacity and speed of service for restaurant customers.

“We’re focused on providing a great customer experience for everyone who comes to YLW,” said Sam Samaddar, airport director. “Completion of these renovations, in partnership with Skyway Group, will mean improved food service for approximately two million passengers who travel through the airport annually.”

To maintain food service during construction, White Spot’s Triple O On-the-Go food truck provided food and beverage service during construction. The food truck was an innovative way for YLW to maintain food service during construction.

“Over 90 years ago, Nat Bailey served hot dogs and popcorn on B.C.’s first food truck at Lookout Point in Vancouver,” said Warren Erhart, CEO of White Spot. “Today, we are fortunate to have the opportunity to support the Kelowna Airport with our food truck, to offer guests the taste of White Spot while this exciting renovation took place.”

Ed Wong, owner of the White Spot franchise at YLW said his restaurant now has the most modern kitchen in the White Spot chain, which will enhance its service to the passengers and guests at YLW.

“I would like to thank the whole team at the Airport who worked to make the renovation go as smoothly as possible. It has truly been a team achievement,” Wong said.

We want to thank passengers for their patience while we work to improve food service at White Spot.

