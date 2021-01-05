COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke are increasing again. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke are increasing again. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke COVID-19 cases ticking up again

Interior Health says there is no specific source of new cases

There has been an increase of COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke, said Interior Health and the community is asked to remain vigilant in their efforts to prevent community transmission.

With no specific source for the new cases, Interior Health is reminding everyone to get tests at the first sign of symptoms as well as keep social bubbles small.

According to the weekly data released by the BCCDC, the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases in the Revelstoke region has risen to 85 since the start of the pandemic. Last week, 22 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed and the week prior, seven new cases were confirmed. On a per capita basis, the weekly and cumulative totals are higher than many areas of the province.

Interior Health declared a cluster of cases in Revelstoke in November, with a total of 50 cases connected as of Dec. 11. Prior to Nov. 1 there were only three confirmed cases in Revelstoke since the start of the pandemic.

READ MORE: Interior Health: 290 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over New Year’s weekend

“Interior Health is grateful to local elected and community leaders for their support as we work closely together to remind everyone not to stigmatize or judge others who seek testing or test positive for COVID-19,” said the health authority in a news release.

Everyone in all communities should remain vigilant in following COVID-19 precautions:

  • Keep to your household bubbles and avoid social gatherings.
  • Stay home when you are sick and get tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
  • Practise physical distancing and use a mask if you cannot.
  • Wash your hands often

To book a COVID test go online to the COVID-19 Test Booking Form: interiorhealthcovid.secureform.ca/index.php

or call the COVID-19 Test Booking Line at 1-877-740-7747.

READ MORE: Rumpus closed due to COVID-19 exposure

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alberta mom angry over travel scandal after Make-A-Wish trip postponed for sick son
Next story
City eyes expansion of Vernon’s Turtle Mountain

Just Posted

Wrought iron picket fences can be deadly to wildlife. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service file photo)
Westside deer impaled by fence believed dead: CO

Conservation Officers called to Westshore Estates

The City of Vernon is considering amending the OCP to allow for future development that would see nearly 200 homes added to Vernon’s hillside neighbourhood of Turtle Mountain. (City of Vernon)
City eyes expansion of Vernon’s Turtle Mountain

Item set to go to public hearing Jan. 11

Vernon council meetings have now gone strictly virtual following the latest provincial health orders aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Public opinion still permitted, virtually, in Vernon

Hearings on two proposed developments go online

Britton Creek Highway 5, 10 a.m. Jan. 5.
Coquihalla closed tonight for avalanche control

Highway 5 will close at 10 p.m. Jan. 5

Vernon Search and Rescue assisted three stuck snowmobilers on Hunters Range east of Enderby Jan. 3, 2021. (VSAR - Contributed)
Snowmobilers rescued near Enderby

Vernon Search and Rescue members unstick three sledders around Hunters Range

Christmas decorations are seen in front of an office building in Montreal, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. A new survey suggests nearly half of Canadians visited with family or friends over the winter holiday period. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Nearly half of Canadians visited friends, family over holidays, new poll suggests

Public health officials had pleaded with Canadians to sharply limit their contacts

Maintenance on the Trans Mountain pipeline, which has run from Alberta to B.C. and Washington since 1954. B.C.’s apprenticeship training system involves traditional trades such as pipefitter, electrician and carpenter, as well as cooking, aircraft maintenance and other skills. (Trans Mountain photo)
‘Compulsory trades’ next battleground for B.C. industry

NDP aims to end B.C.’s 2003 move to workplace ‘flexibility’

(File)
Man killed in police shooting on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating

Braeden Lousier is shown in this undated handout photo. His mother, Lia Lousier, says a dream trip to Hawaii for the terminally ill boy was postponed because of COVID-19. And she’s outraged by various politicians and staff who decided to travel abroad over the holidays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Lia Lousier
Alberta mom angry over travel scandal after Make-A-Wish trip postponed for sick son

Braeden Lousier is one of 100 people in the world to be diagnosed with Hajdu-Cheney syndrome

Police say a Rolls Royce Phantom stolen in February 2020 from West Vancouver was recovered from a White Rock garage on Dec. 23. (Contributed photo)
Rolls Royce Phantom stolen a year ago in West Van recovered in White Rock

Officers spot $350,000 luxury vehicle during curfew check, 800 rounds of ammunition inside

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-19 rules in B.C. ‘fraught’ with ambiguity: judge in child custody case

Justice Nigel Kent says public health orders designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 aren’t clear

Blake Cann, Melissa Jones and Blake Jr. (bottom right) welcomed their newest family member, Paisley Sandra-Lynn Cann in the back of an ambulance on the side of Highway 19A after a harrowing drive down-Island from Port McNeill in the early hours of 2021. Photo courtesy Cann family
Expectant B.C. mom dodges branches, elk and an empty gas tank to deliver New Year’s baby

Harrowing ordeal for couple ends in joy on the side of highway north of Campbell River

Lippy went missing after a rollover on the Coquihalla. (Aaron Proudfoot/Facebook)
Family’s dog missing after Coquihalla rollover

Highway drivers asked to keep an eye out for the small dog named Lippy

FILE – Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back-to-school Thursday, September 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
BCTF blasts ‘one size fits all’ school COVID plan, calls for transparency from Henry, Dix

Most students returned from the winter holiday break on Jan. 4

Most Read