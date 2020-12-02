Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year as he comments on various questions from the media in the Press Gallery at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year as he comments on various questions from the media in the Press Gallery at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Revelstoke COVID-19 cluster linked to non-essential travel: Horgan

There have been 46 cases of COVID-19 in the community

Premier John Horgan urged British Columbians to avoid non-essential travel after disclosing the COVID-19 cluster in Revelstoke was caused by people traveling to the community for skiing.

“We are now living with those consequences,” he said during a press conference on Dec. 2.

On Dec. 1, Interior Health confirmed cases of COVID-19 have swelled to 46 in Revelstoke.

Of those, 32 are active and 14 individuals have recovered.

READ MORE: Revelstoke COVID-19 cases spike to 46

“The Revelstoke example is people traveling unnecessarily for recreation, that’s not acceptable,” Horgan said.

However, Chief Medical Officer at Interior Health Dr. Albert De Villiers, said the COVID-19 cluster in the community has not been linked to one specific event, but multiple.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Tourism Revelstoke and the Mayor of Revelstoke are urging visitors to not come to the community until the province drops its non-essential travel advisory.

Unlike other provinces such as Alberta, B.C. is only releasing case numbers once a month unless there is a cluster or outbreak. Interior Health said over the course of two weeks in November, Revelstoke had 10 cases. Then in one day, the number more than doubled to 22, forcing the agency to declare a cluster and notify the public on Nov. 24.

When asked why Interior Health waited until there were 22 cases in Revelstoke before notifying the public, the agency said it’s expected for communities to get a handful of cases.

However, when Revelstoke’s cases more than doubled in one day, De Villiers said that could indicate something was wrong and it was time for the public to know to try and stop the virus’s spread.

Prior to Nov. 1, there were only three confirmed COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke since January.

B.C. is reporting 834 new cases (66 in Interior Health) and 12 new deaths as of Dec. 2.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy
Next story
“We can do better” — humans the leading cause of orca deaths: study

Just Posted

The City of Vernon broke ground on some new affordable housing to be built on Pleasant Valley Road in August. The city, along with the Okanagan Indian Band, will receive more units courtesy of the province. (Morning Star - file photo)
Affordable housing moves to Vernon, Okanagan Indian Band

Close to 30 homes to be built for low-to-moderate-income families

Alix Longland
Trauma resources ready for North Okanagan refugees

Family Resource Centre working with UBCO social work grad to reach out to local refugees

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that’s ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov - AFP)
Interior Health reports 66 new COVID-19 infections

570 cases are active; 18 in hospital

(File photo)
Okanagan-Shuswap real estate markets not slowing down

Residential sales in the Central, North Okanagan and Shuswap beat last year’s sales by 71 per cent

(Jennifer Smith - Morning Star file photo)
Three-car crash ties up Vernon intersection

One person transported by Ambulance for non-life threatening injuries

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

That brings the total death toll to 469

Elkhart Gas Station, located on Highway 97C about 60 kilometres west of Peachland, opened in November 2020. (Google maps)
The Okanagan Connector now has a gas station

The highway previously ran for over 117 kilometres without a place to fuel up

The Hughes’ Grinch was stolen from their front yard Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2020. The Santa suit the Grinch is wearing is 50 years old and has sentimental value. It was once worn by April Hughes’ dad. (Hughes photo)
Grinch stolen from Penticton home is ‘irreplaceable’

The Hughes have had a Christmas display for 25 years on Grandy Avenue in Penticton

Midway RCMP’s Cpl. Phil Peters spoke at Greenwood’s city council meeting Monday, Nov. 23. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
B.C. Mountie builds fire to warm suspect with hypothermia prior to rescue

Cpl. Phil Peters said the civilian helped police track, apprehend and eventually rescue the suspect

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year as he comments on various questions from the media in the Press Gallery at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Revelstoke COVID-19 cluster linked to non-essential travel: Horgan

There have been 46 cases of COVID-19 in the community

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation at the legislature, Nov. 30, 2020. (B.C. government)
Hockey team brought COVID-19 back from Alberta, B.C. doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry pleads for out-of-province travel to stop

B.C. Premier John Horgan on a conference call with religious leaders from his B.C. legislature office, Nov. 18, 2020, informing them in-person church services are off until further notice. (B.C. government)
B.C. tourism relief coming soon, Premier John Horgan says

Industry leaders to report on their urgent needs next week

Tara Bowie was killed November 6, 2020 in an accident near Cawston. Tara Bowie Facebook
Remembering noted BC journalist as she really was – wild, wonderful and a little wicked

A story of a blanket, and one heck of a woman

Delta police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a barrier on the ferry ramp and crashed to the ground below at the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chrissybabe1973/Twitter)
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Police say cause of the crash is not yet known

Most Read