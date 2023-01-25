The Revelstoke Credit Union booth at Revelstoke Secondary School. (Contributed by Jamie Hobgood)

The Revelstoke Credit Union booth at Revelstoke Secondary School. (Contributed by Jamie Hobgood)

Revelstoke Credit Union announces bursary opportunities for students

Two bursary opportunities are currently open for application with another to open on Feb. 14

The Revelstoke Credit Union (RCU) has announced bursary opportunities open for application for students interested in higher education.

The Fred Olynyk Bursary, RCU’s annual bursary competition, is open for application until March 10 this year. The $3000 bursary is dispersed annually over the student’s tenure in a post-secondary school.

According to the RCU, the award winner must complete an essay a topic selected by members of RCU’s board of directors and executive team. This year the topic asks students to explore how growing up in Revelstoke has prepared them for the next phase of their lives.

The award is in honour of Fred Olynyk, a long-time resident of Revelstoke who served as director for the RCU for over 28 years.

Olynyk worked in the forestry industry, was an ardent vegetable gardener and a sports enthusiast. Olynyk’s grandson, Kelly Olynyk, has gone on to play professional basketball for the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

Details, deadlines, and application links for this award and others area available at www.revcu.com/about-us/in-our-community/bursary.

READ MORE: ‘We owe it to our children’: 75,000 hectares of old growth forest conserved east of Revelstoke

READ MORE: American businessmen, brothers identified as 2 victims of Mt. McCrae Avalanche

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver Const. Nicole Chan was blackmailed into sex, coroners’ inquest hears
Next story
$213K fine issued to Coastal GasLink pipeline for environmental breach in northwest B.C.

Just Posted

A cold spell is forecasted for much of B.C. starting Friday, Jan. 27, including the Okanagan. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Arctic air invasion to sweep across Okanagan, Shuswap

Newly minted Vernon Vipers captain Seiya Tanaka-Campbell (left) pokes the puck away from Penticton’s Mason Poolman during the Vees’ 4-0 BCHL win Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Penticton Vees throw blanket over Vernon Vipers

Crews clear fallen trees at SilverStar Mountain Resort. (Sheena On Piste photo)
UPDATE: Falling trees force closures at Vernon ski hill

Funds raised in 2022 from downtown Vernon’s five Kindness Meters will go to the Salvation Army Food Bank. The meters were installed in downtown Vernon in 2016 to raise money for organizations that assist with those in need. (Morning Star file)
Meter money feeds need for kindness in Vernon