Former Victoria police chief constable Frank Elsner. News file photo

Review upholds discipline ruling into former B.C. police chief

Frank Elsner found to have committed eight acts of misconduct while on the job

A review of the two investigations and subsequent discipline proceedings involving former Victoria Police Chief Const. Frank Elsner found the actions taken against the former chief were reasonable and appropriate.

RELATED: Disciplinary hearing for former Victoria chief begins today

But the report questioned the discipline process, stating discipline authorities, in cases like this, should not be local mayors as they do not have the expertise needed.

“It is a most serious event when a chief constable becomes the subject of a Police Act investigation because they occupy such a high position of public trust in the community and the justice system,” said the Office of Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) in a statement released late Wednesday morning. “It makes little sense to entrust the responsibilities of discipline authority to a person who lacks the requisite training and experience, and who may have little to no understanding of the complexities of the police discipline system.”

RELATED: Frank Elsner resigns from Victoria Police Department

Elsner quit the force in May 2017, after being suspended and following a dispute over the handling of discoveries that he exchanged “salacious and sexually charged” Twitter messages with the wife of a subordinate officer.

An internal investigation by the Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board was launched in August 2015 after the situation was brought to light. The female officer was a member of the Saanich Police Department, while her husband was under Elsner’s command in Victoria.

Elsner apologized for his behaviour and the police board voted to keep him on as chief, while imposing disciplinary measures.

Elsner was found to have committed a total of eight acts of misconduct under the Police Act.

Some of the disciplinary measures taken against him included a 30-day suspension, demotion in rank to constable and training in ethical standards.

RELATED: Police watchdog appealing decision for Elsner Twitter investigation

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

katie.e@blackpress.ca

Previous story
Oliver hosting grape-stomping good time
Next story
Everett Klippert: the last Canadian jailed for homosexuality

Just Posted

KTM Adventure Rally comes to SilverStar this week

As one of six countries in the world chosen to host this race in 2018, this will be the second Canadian Adventure Rally in Canada.

RCMP to host emergency services showcase in Vernon

Event is Oct. 3 at Polson Park

Construction continues at Greater Vernon recycling facility

Entrace upgrades being Oct. 1

Late Vernon council candidate removed from ballot

David Hesketh passed away during election campaign; Victoria confirms name to be removed from ballot

Press problems cause Vernon Morning Star delays

Unfortunately most drivers work or go to school so many papers will be late or delivered tomorrow.

NOTRA hosts 27th annual ride-a-thon at Coldstream Ranch

The event raised over $5,000 for the non-profit.

Oliver hosting grape-stomping good time

The annual Festival of the Grape is promising to be bigger and more fun than ever

Prokop heads to Hitmen

Vipers lose sophomore forward

Vernon Diwali festival to shine

Inaugural festival is Oct. 9-13

Dedicated Vernon pair earn George Stein soccer bursary

Madelyn Smith and Kenzel Aarts-Roman win bursaries toward their post-secondary education

Vernon’s 27th annual Parkinson’s SuperWalk raises over $18,000

The event took place in Vernon’s Polson Park on Sept. 8.

Take 2: NEB wants to hear your thoughts on Trans Mountain pipeline

Regulator restarts consultation process after court slammed its report in major ruling for project

Trudeau says Trump told him not to worry about tariffs if NAFTA gets renegotiated

Ambassaor says Ottawa won’t sign if Canada subjected to U.S. tariffs under guise of national security

Biodanza dance is back in Vernon

Classes every Friday at the Centre for Spiritual Living

Most Read