Environment Canada issued a heat warning on June 26 for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and the North Coast. (File photo by Black Press News Services)

Environment Canada issued a heat warning on June 26 for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and the North Coast. (File photo by Black Press News Services)

Rising temperatures trigger heat warning for several parts of B.C.

Daytime highs to hit low-to-mid 30s in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, North Coast

As British Columbians get their first real taste of summer weather this weekend, Environment Canada is warning temperatures will rise to above-average levels in several regions.

The weather agency initially only issued special weather statements for the province, but as of Sunday morning (June 26) has upgraded those to warnings in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and inland North Coast.

There, temperatures are expected to remain unseasonably high until the end of Monday.

Metro Vancouver and inland parts of the North Coast will see daytime highs in the low-30s and nighttime lows in the mid-teens, according to Environment Canada. The Fraser Valley will see even higher temperatures at 34C during the day and high-teens overnight.

Environment Canada is warning that the higher temperatures increase the risk of heat-related illness. Symptoms to watch out for include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions. People are reminded to hydrate, stay in a cool place, and check on vulnerable neighbours and loved ones.

Environment Canada is also reminding people that while it is hot outside, water remains cold and may pose a risk of hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

READ ALSO: B.C. launches heat alert system following 2021’s deadly heat dome

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weatherFraser Valleyheat warninglowermainlandMetro Vancouver

Previous story
Man suffers serious head injuries in Lake Country ATV incident
Next story
Policy revamp might save lives in next heat dome, but so could community, say B.C. experts

Just Posted

Vernon Iron Ghost Construction Tigers goalie Derek Pereboom goes to retrieve a loose ball created by teammates Tayber McLean (left) and Thomas Pain knocking the ball from Nolan Virgo of the Kamloops Venom during Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League play Saturday, June 25, at Kal Tire Place. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Kamloops Venom double Vernon Tigers

Vernon Search and Rescue crews were getting ready to head to Enderby to help search for a child reported missing from a campground when they got a call that the child had been found safe. (Morning Star file photo)
Child found safely after wandering from Enderby campground

Emergency crews were on scene Saturday, June 25, to assist a man with serious head injuries on the High Rim Trail in Lake Country. The man was returning to his campsite when his ATV flipped and he was thrown from the vehicle. (Central Okanagan Search and Rescue photo)
Man suffers serious head injuries in Lake Country ATV incident

Just as the first heat wave of summer hits the North Okanagan, a water quality advisory due to higher bacteria levels than allowed has forced the closure of Vernon’s Kin Beach on Okanagan Lake. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon beach closed in heat wave due to water quality advisory