Road repairs following Vernon water main break continue

Crews working diligently to fix Pottery Road and 18th Street following break earlier in October

Work is continuing on Vernon’s Pottery Road and 18th Street as crews repair damage that was caused by a water main break earlier in October.

Water service was restored to all impacted customers on the same day as the main break; however, the necessary road repairs have taken more time to complete.

Paving and line painting are expected to be completed over the next few days and both roads are expected to be reopened by the weekend, weather permitting.

Motorists are reminded to slow down in construction and detour zones and obey all traffic control measures.

