Road work to shut portion of busy Vernon road for one day

27th Street by Highway 6 will be closed to northbound traffic as manhole repair is completed

The City of Vernon is advising motorists that a portion of 27th Street will be closed Wednesday, July 7, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., to repair a sanitary manhole. (City of Vernon photo)

A portion of one of Vernon’s busiest roadways will be shut down Wednesday, July 7, as the city repairs a sanitary manhole.

The work on 27th Street starts at 7:30 a.m.

Please note the following traffic pattern changes for that day:

• Highway 6 northbound exit to 27th Street will be closed to through traffic;

• 27th Street southbound lane to Highway 6 will remain open;

• 25th Avenue between 26th and 27th Street will be accessible to local traffic only.

Detour signage will be in place to help guide motorists through the area. The work is expected to be complete by Wednesday, July 7, at 4:30 p.m.

Please remember to slow down if travelling near the area and obey all traffic control signage and personnel. Travel delays should be expected.

The city apologizes for any inconvenience these changes may cause and appreciates everyone’s patience while this work is being completed.

