Roads could be slippery as Spallumcheen dealing with multiple broken plow trucks

One of three broken-down trucks have been repaired so far; good chance of snow in Saturday forecast

The Township of Spallumcheen is dealing with three broken-down plow trucks at the same time, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (Photo: Jenna Hauk)

Some roads in Spallumcheen may remain unplowed for longer than usual.

That’s because the township is dealing with mechanical issues to three of its plow trucks at the same time, according to a public notice issued Thursday, Jan. 13.

“The dedicated staff have already repaired one plow truck and are working to repair the remaining two as fast as possible,” the notice reads.

For the time being, delays with snow removal on Priority 2 roads are to be expected.

There is no snow in Environment Canada’s forecast for Friday and roads should be in good driving condition thanks to above-freezing temperatures. However, light snow is expected Friday night and there is a 40 per cent chance of flurries or wet flurries on Saturday.

READ MORE: Rainstorms slink out of B.C., leaving few effects

READ MORE: No risk of flooding in Central Okanagan as temperatures rise

Brendan Shykora

Snow