Rockslide closes Coquihalla northbound

Highway 5 could be closed overnight in the northbound lanes

The Coquihalla is closed northbound from Hope to Merritt due to a rockslide.

A geo-tech assessment is in progress.

However, there is no estimated time of reopening, which could mean the northbound lanes could be closed over-night.

A detour is available via Highway 1 and the next update from DriveBC will be at 9 a.m.

The incident occurred sometime around 8 p.m. and a snowfall warning was in effect for Highway 5.

More to come.

