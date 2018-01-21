Rockslide closes Coquihalla northbound

The Coquihalla is closed northbound from Hope to Merritt due to a rockslide.
A geo-tech assessment is in progress.
#coquihalla is still looking like a parking lot at Zopkios #BCHwy5 pic.twitter.com/aMII40CbJC
— Kamscan (@Kamscan) January 22, 2018
However, there is no estimated time of reopening, which could mean the northbound lanes could be closed over-night.
A detour is available via Highway 1 and the next update from DriveBC will be at 9 a.m.
The incident occurred sometime around 8 p.m. and a snowfall warning was in effect for Highway 5.
More to come.