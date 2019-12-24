Rock slide closes Highway 97 in South Okanagan

There is currently no estimated time of reopening

A rock slide has shut down Highway 97 in both directions near Okanagan Falls.

The slide occurred between Sundial Road and Vaseux Lake Crescent, about 5 km south of Okanagan Falls.

DriveBC is reporting an assessment is in progress, however there is currently no estimated time of the highway reopening.

A detour is available via Highway 3 to Keremeos and Highway 3A from Keremeos to Kaleden.

According to DriveBC rocks began to fall on the road about 2 a.m., Tuesday.

Check DriveBC for updates.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Almost 4,000 Kelowna residents lost their job last month

Just Posted

Our History In Pictures

A look inside at a bottling factory in downtown Vernon at the turn of the 20th century

Reindeer land in Vernon ahead of Christmas

All but Rudolph and Dasher spotted in East Hill neighbourhood

Vernon company shores up support for 22 families

Christmas hampers delivered to Okanagan-Shuswap families just in time for Christmas

Vernon player gets taste of life as pro soccer player

Daxton Podollan chosen to attend camp in Portugal

New Vernon bus exchange drives ahead after four year stall

Village Green Centre stops back in action outside food court entrance

Colin James and Blues Trio cranks up Interior stages

Tickets on sale Friday for Vernon, Penticton, Nelson and Cranbrook shows

Escape of non-native salmon on B.C. coast puts farm phase-out plan in spotlight

Atlantic salmon can compete with wild Pacific salmon for food and habitat, as well as spread parasites and viruses

Almost 4,000 Kelowna residents lost their job last month

Job losses amount to a 3.7 per cent reduction to the city’s labour force

Rock slide closes Highway 97 in South Okanagan

There is currently no estimated time of reopening

Canucks score 3 in third period in 4-2 victory over Edmonton

Rookie sensation Hughes nets winner for Vancouver

Man in Santa hat suspected of robbing Nanaimo bank

RCMP investigating robbery at BMO in Terminal Park on Monday

‘Good elf’ turns in cash found in Kelowna parking lot to RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP is hoping to find the rightful owner of some cash found in a parking lot

No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

Big White second best ski resort in the world: Reader’s Digest

Big White ranks second on the list of the 13 resorts listed by Reader’s Digest

Most Read