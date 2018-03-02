The rock slide Friday afternoon, just south of Antler’s Beach near Peachland on Highway 97. —Image: Facebook

Updated: Rock slide on Highway 97 near Peachland slows traffic

Slide occurred around 3 p.m. just south of Antler’s Beach.

Update—4:12 p.m.

Traffic is now moving through slowly with single-lane, alternating.

Original story:

A small rock slide south of Peachland, near Antler’s Beach, has backed up traffic in both directions on Highway 97.

The slide, which came down around 3 p.m. Friday brought large rocks down onto the southbound lane and spread smaller debris onto the northbound land just south of Antler’s Beach, according to photographs posted on the Internet of the slide.

Traffic is reportedly backed up in both directions and emergency crews are on site. No injuries have been reported.

More info as it becomes available.

