(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Rocker Bryan Adams calls for changes to Canada’s copyright laws to help artists

He wants them to be in line with U.S. rules

Internationally renowned Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams is calling on Ottawa to change copyright laws to bring them more in line with provisions in the United States.

In particular, Adams told a House of Commons committee today that one section of the Copyright Act needs to be amended to give artists the ability to better control what they create.

CONCERT: Bryan Adams continues rockin’ the hits

Adams pointed out to MPs the law prevents artists from recovering ownership of their creations until 25 years after they die.

He noted that musicians in the U.S. have the ability to recover copyright control over their works 35 years after signing over the rights to record producers.

The musician, known for such hits as “Summer of ‘69,” said the change he is proposing likely would not affect how much he earns from his music.

But he said younger artists could benefit.

“I just think it’s fair” to make the change, Adams said.

The Canadian Press

