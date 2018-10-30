(Brad Enquist/Twitter)

Rotating Canada Post strikes hit more B.C. cities

Workers in the interior head to the picket lines as Lower Mainland employees head back to work

Rotating Canada Post strikes continued across the province Tuesday morning, as workers in the Columbia Valley, the West Kootenay and northeastern B.C. walked off the job.

Members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers have taken turns being at the picket lines across the country since last week, as mediated negotiations with the Crown corporation drag on.

Postal workers in Columbia River, Nelson, Dawson Creek, Fort Nelson and Fort St. John walked out at 7 a.m. local time Tuesday, as their counterparts who had been on strike the day before in the Lower Mainland and the Sea-to-Sky region returned to work.

READ MORE: Postal workers in the Lower Mainland, Sea-to-Sky walk off the job

Union members in Prince George remain on strike, as do thousands of workers in Saskatchewan, Ontario and Montreal.

Canada Post said the strikes in Montreal could affect mail service far beyond the city’s processing hub.

Officials at Elections BC, which is running the mail-in electoral reform referendum, said they don’t expect significant delays, but are ready to extend dates to submit ballots if a need arises.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kids are 10 times more likely be killed in car crashes on Halloween: study
Next story
Chief says First Nations left out of Fort McMurray fire response

Just Posted

Interior Health offers substance abuse treatment initiative

Six-week program offered in Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton and Kamloops

‘Burning Desires’: Edgewood seniors bare all to raise funds for new fire hall

The ‘Burning Desires’ calendar girls are raising money to finish the Edgewood Fire Hall

Missing memorial signs near Lumby upset family

Signs erected in memory of popular Lumby teenager Cameron Wolfe have gone missing

Prop Rep informational meeting in Vernon features videos, pastries

Coldstream consultant hosting two, one-hour informational informal sessions on B.C. referendum

Vernon Greyhound preps for final runs

North Okanagan depot shutting down Wednesday; Eatology Restaurant remains open

Trick-or-treating stirs up sweet memories for adults

What is your favourite Halloween candy?

Headless bear carcass found by dog walkers in Qualicum Beach

Conservation officers believe animal was killed elsewhere and dumped near subdivision

PTSD patients sought in B.C. for MDMA-assisted therapy trial

Treatment is so far 2-3 times more effective than conventional therapy

Children of Canadians need rescue from Syria, group tells federal government

Alexandra Bain, the director of Families Against Violent Extremism, said the children are facing the outbreak of disease and a harsh winter

Chief says First Nations left out of Fort McMurray fire response

The Fort McMurray wildfire became one of Canada’s worst natural disasters

Rotating Canada Post strikes hit more B.C. cities

Workers in the interior head to the picket lines as Lower Mainland employees head back to work

B.C. leaders’ referendum debate set for Nov. 8

Andrew Wilkinson to face off against Premier John Horgan

Kids are 10 times more likely be killed in car crashes on Halloween: study

42 years of traffic data shows that Halloween is one of the most dangerous nights of the year

Okanagan parent hopes to ease stress on autistic trick-or-treaters

Parent reminding those handing out candy, kids with special needs will be coming to their doors

Most Read