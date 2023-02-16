(Photo courtesy the Royal BC Museum)

(Photo courtesy the Royal BC Museum)

Royal BC Museum tour stopping in Kelowna

Engagement session coming to Laurel Packinghouse

A province-wide tour to gain feedback on the future of the Royal BC Museum is coming to Kelowna.

It’s the first phase of a multi-year engagement process.

“With your help, the Museum is looking to the future, committed to creating community connections, educational programs, and inclusive, thought-provoking experiences for all British Columbians and the world,” reads a statement on the museum website.

In May 2022, the NDP announced the museum would close that fall and $789 million would be spent on a new state-of-the-art building slated to open in 2030.

Those plans were cancelled in June 2022 after significant backlash from British Columbians.

“We thought we had it right. Clearly, we did not,” former Premier John Horgan said at the time.

The business plan for the project, released by government in May 2022, noted the current museum is beyond its useful life, contains hazardous materials, and is plagued with flooding and backed-up sewage issues.

An Angus Reid survey released in June last year found 69 per cent of British Columbians opposed the project.

The Kelowna engagement session will be held at Laurel Packinghouse (1304 Ellis St.) on March 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Royal BC Museum CEO Alicia Dubois and VP Janet Hanuse will facilitate the session, which will include an overview of the current status of the museum.

Those interested in participating are asked to register on the Royal BC Museum website.

