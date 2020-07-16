The Royal Canadian Navy is looking to chart new waters by dropping the term “seaman” when referring to its most junior sailors and replacing it with something more gender-neutral. Members of the Royal Canadian Navy take part in the 2019 Pride Parade in Toronto, Saturday, June 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

Royal Canadian Navy to replace ‘seaman’ in rank titles with gender-neutral term

Navies around the world have used the similar for decades and in some cases centuries

The Royal Canadian Navy is looking to chart new waters by dropping the term “seaman” when referring to its most junior sailors and replacing it with something more gender-neutral.

Navies around the world have used the terms “ordinary seaman,” “able seaman,” “leading seaman” and “master seaman” for decades and in some cases centuries.

But Cmdr. Deborah Lynn Gates says those terms are being replaced in Canada as the navy, which is short hundreds of sailors, works to become more diverse and inclusive.

She says it is also aimed at making sure the navy’s most junior members feel safe and proud of their ranks and profession, acknowledging the double entendre associated with the term “seaman.”

Members of the navy as well as the public at large will be able to vote online on two alternatives starting Friday, with both variants substituting “sailor” in place of “seaman” in different ways.

While the plan to drop the term has already prompted some backlash on social media, Gates says the navy wants to show both Canadians and its sailors that it is a modern and progressive organization.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Commons finance committee to begin probing WE Charity’s volunteering contract
Next story
Woman receives ‘extremely disturbing sexual threats’ while on Lower Mainland bus

Just Posted

Fundraiser launched for Vernon man who lost foot in Lumby motorcycle crash

More than $15,600 raised for man severely injured in Tuesday collision on Highway 6

More than 25 recent COVID-19 cases linked to Kelowna-area exposures

This includes parties around Canada Day and the cluster at Krazy Cherries

COVID-19 cancels Vernon Comic Con

Novel coronavirus pandemic postpones annual event until May 2021

Detours ahead for Vernon motorists

17th Avenue will be affected next week as city crews complete work

RCMP warn of fake gold scam in southeastern B.C.

Scams have been reported in Kelowna, Cranbrook, Penticton, Kamloops and the North Okanagan

U.S. Military ‘Black Hawk’ helicopter lands at Kelowna International Airport

The helicopter was in Kelowna for a brief period of time to refuel

Suspected rattlesnake bite sends Kamloops woman to hospital

The woman was bitten in a wooded area at the entrance to Cooney Bay

Kamloops man charged in connection with death of Alberta man

Dale Topalinski, 58, was apprehended in Kamloops on July 8

Mental health issue at Penticton City Hall draws police presence

City of Penticton says everyone is now believed to be safe and the situation is resolved

Nearly 6 people died from overdoses each day in June as B.C. sees continued spike

The death toll from an increasing toxic drug supply killed 175 people in B.C. in June

COVID-19: B.C.’s eviction ban for unpaid rent to end Sept. 1

Landlords must wait until July 2021 for full repayment

Bikers Are Buddies set up in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Non-profit motorcycle group rides to raise awareness around bullying

Suspended B.C. Mountie charged with 34 counts of voyeurism, three counts of sex assault

Andrew Seangio, 35, turned himself into police in connection to the charges in Ottawa

Summerland to examine municipal council transparency

Notice of motion asks for details about open and closed meetings

Most Read