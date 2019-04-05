Rural Enderby gains emergency prep funds

Kingfisher and Mabel Lake evacuation route planned

Following several major wildfires last summer, extra protection is driving through for rural Enderby and Lumby residents.

The Regional District of North Okanagan has been awarded two grants through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund for evacuation route planning at Kingfisher/Mabel Lake and for Emergency Operations Centre training.

The RDNO received $25,000 to go towards evacuation route planning for the Kingfisher and Mabel Lake area in the Electoral Area F. The amount received is the maximum that could be awarded under the program.

“The Kingfisher and Mabel Lake area can be prone to a number of natural hazards, such as wildfires, so the RDNO felt it was imperative to develop a comprehensive Evacuation Route Plan to ensure that residents will be able to leave the area safely in the event of an emergency,” said Alastair Crick, Manager of Emergency Services, RDNO.

See: Evacuation alert issued around Mabel Lake

The funding will be put towards the creation of an Evacuation Route Plan. The Plan will be created by firstly conducting a review and analysis of the current evacuation challenges based on demographics, geographic location, and local geology. After the review, the Plan will identify such things as alternative means of evacuation transportation including ground, water, or air. The RDNO will work in collaboration with ESS Coordinator and Emergency Program Coordinator to determine appropriate muster points, neighbourhood liaisons, group lodging options, transportation capabilities and resource requirements for evacuation.

Also awarded was $7,000 to go towards Emergency Operations Centre training for RDNO staff.

The RDNO thanks the Province of British Columbia for the grant funding, and UBCM for administering the grant programs which will help make our communities safer in the event of an emergency.

