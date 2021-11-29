Russian interpreter found for Hedley fatal crash trial

The accused is charged with dangerous driving causing death for the 2019 crash

The trial of a man charged in a fatal crash near Hedley that killed a young mother was delayed briefly Monday morning because no one had organized a Russian interpreter for the accused.

Andrey Malyshev is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death related to a crash that occurred on Highway 3 west of Keremeos on March 22, 2019.

His trial was supposed to get underway Monday in Penticton Provincial Court. Malyshev has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

His defence then said his client was in need of a Russian interpreter to proceed with the trial. Crown counsel seemed to be aware of this but no one had organized an interpreter beforehand.

The judge stood down the court while they looked into where to find a Russian interpreter to either appear in person or over the phone.

An interpreter was located and the trial is proceeding but has gone into voir dire, which is a trial within a trial and all information in a voir dire can’t be publicized.

The woman killed in the crash had been previously identified as Alanna Dunn, 27, who was on her way to work at Copper Mountain mine at about 4:30 a.m. when her SUV came into a collision with a commercial vehicle that overturned on a curve. Highway 3 was closed for 10 hours as RCMP investigated.

Friends have said that family was everything to the young mother.

READ MORE: Family was everything to young woman who died in crash

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.