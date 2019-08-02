FILE - Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is escorted into a British Columbia Sheriff Service vehicle as rallier shout “No more stolen sisters” outside Vernon Law Courts Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Sagmoen pre-trial conference in Vernon court

Conference related to week-long trial scheduled for North Okanagan man in September

A North Okanagan man who faces multiple charges related to alleged assaults will appear in Vernon court Friday morning.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen was first charged in October 2017 shortly after a sex worker in Falkland accused him of threatening her with a gun. Later that month, Sagmoen’s name became nation-wide news after the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were found on his parents’ Silver Creek property. No charges have been laid in relation to her death.

Sagmoen, 39, will appear in Vernon court Friday morning for a pre-trial conference. His week-long trial for charges of disguising his face with the intent to commit an offence, intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless, use of a firearm committing an indictable offence, uttering threats, possession of a controlled substance, careless use or storage of a firearm, pointing a firearm and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, is scheduled to start Sept. 9.

A second seven-day trial involving a different complainant on a charge of assault causing bodily harm is scheduled to begin Dec. 9.

Details of the case are covered by a publication ban.

READ MORE: Who is Curtis Sagmoen?

In February, Sagmoen was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 24 months probation after pleading guilty to assault of a sex trade worker in Maple Ridge in 2013. Sagmoen’s jail time was considered already served as he was kept in custody on separate allegations.

Sagmoen is still in custody after being denied bail in November 2018.

Sagmoen’s past Vernon court appearances have been met with public rallies outside the Vernon Law Courts in support of missing local women.

READ MORE: Crown drops one Vernon assault charge against Curtis Sagmoen

