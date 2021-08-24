A man and a woman are in police custody following an alleged targeted attack west of Salmon Arm on Aug. 23, 2021. (File photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP recommend kidnapping charge in alleged targeted attack

Police say suspects broke into house, attempted to hide from officers

A report to Salmon Arm RCMP of an alleged assault and possible kidnapping attempt led to the arrest of two people west of the community.

The report was received by police around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23. A man had allegedly been assaulted and forced into a vehicle, and then threatened by another man and a woman in the 2000 block of Pierre’s Point Road. The victim was able to escape the vehicle as it was moving and ran to a nearby house to contact police.

According to Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West, the two suspects then broke into a residence on First Nations Road. A resident of the home fled and the pair attempted to hide inside. West said Salmon Arm officers arrived on scene, located the pair, and then sealed off the area with help from the BC RCMP Police Dog Service.

The BC RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team was activated and attended.

“As a result of tactical actions taken by the Southeast District Emergency Response Team, the suspects surrendered to police without incident at approximately 10:30 p.m.,” said West. “The 26-year-old male and 34-year-old female, are known to police and are currently in police custody awaiting their first court appearance.”

West said charges of kidnapping, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats are being recommended, and that the investigation continues. The victim, he added, is recovering in hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries in what appears to be a targeted event.

West asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.

lachlan@saobserver.net
