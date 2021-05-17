Salmon Arm RCMP seek persons who transported injured driver, motorcycle to hospital

Salmon Arm RCMP are seeking witnesses to a single-vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 1 on May 16, 2021. (File photo)

Salmon Arm police are seeking individuals who transported a person to hospital following a motorcycle collision on Highway 1.

According to RCMP, the collision occurred at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 16 at the Trans-Canada Highway/Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road intersection.

The driver of the motorcycle involved in the single-vehicle crash sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by bystanders to hospital in Salmon Arm.

Police said the driver’s motorcycle was also recovered by citizens and taken to Shuswap Lake General Hospital.

In addition to seeking witnesses, police also wish to speak with “kind-hearted persons” who delivered the driver and the motorcycle, a Black 2017 Aprilia.

Anyone who may have witnessed the motorcycle at or near the Sunnybrae Canoe-Point Road/Highway 1 intersection prior to the incident is asked to call the local detachment at 250-832-6044.

