James Holmes is the exectutive chef at Salt & Brick. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Salt and Brick chef to compete in Canada’s Great Kitchen Party

Chef James Holmes will compete in the fall competition

Chef James Holmes of Salt & Brick will be among the six competing in Canada’s Great Kitchen Party.

Kelowna will be one of 12 Canadian cities hosting the event.

“I am looking forward to competing against my peers and some of the top Chefs in the Thompson Okanagan this fall,” said Holmes, executive chef.

“When I received my invite my creativity immediately began working on how I will bring my out of the box style of cooking to the competition so that I can stand out among my competitors so that I can be selected to represent our region at the national competition.”

READ MORE: Meet the chef: Salt & Brick chef uses creativity each morning creating recipes

READ MORE: Salt and Brick chef prepares special lunch for store after break-in

Six chefs from the Thompson Okanagan will go head to head in an event that will have each chef create a signature dish paired with a Canadian wine, beer, cider or spirit. The winning chef will go on to compete at the Canadian Culinary Championships in Ottawa, January 31 and February 1, 2020.

“I feel as though my style for fresh and creative flavours helped get me selected to compete. I design a new menu every morning from what is available seasonally so am always creating and experimenting. I use attention to detail and pairings in my plates that may not make sense on paper but the result has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Holmes.

