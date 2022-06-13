Sandbags available as creek levels rise in Vernon

Sandbags can be picked up at 1900 48th Avenue

A high streamflow advisory is in place for systems throughout the interior and the city of Vernon is reminding residents to be cautious around waterways.

A statement from the city says all three major creeks on Vernon’s municipal boundary have steadily risen.

Residents are reminded to be vigilant as rain is still in the near forecast and water levels fluctuate.

Sandbags for individuals concerned with flooding on their property can be picked up at the city’s operations building on 48th Avenue. People will need their own shovel to fill the bags.

