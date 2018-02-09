SAY WHAT? Readers weigh in on change to B.C. Family Day

The stat holiday will fall on the third Monday of February, starting next year

Premier John Horgan has announced that B.C. will join the rest of the provinces and move Family Day to the third week of February, starting next year.

The change comes after six Family Days, since the Liberal government brought it into effect in 2013.

Horgan said the move will better align families and businesses. But it’s getting mixed reviews.

Here’s what Black Press Media readers have said:

“Yay! I like the move. It shouldn’t have been put on the second week. It makes more sense to be in line with the rest of the country.” – Ilona Sabine

”That’s stupid!! Bc already voted on this years ago. The whole reason no one in BC wanted to align the family days is because soo many from Alberta come and then ski hills and hotels etc get booked and locals can’t or don’t want to wait in line!!” – Woven Freeman

“Why the hell can’t our stupid government leave things alone?????” – Mary Dyck

“Finally! Common sense happens!” – Vicky Savoie Sirett

“Now let’s make april fools day an official holiday..” – MJ Phillips

“Family Day was created to provide a positive family focused break in the winter, to break up the long period between the Christmas and Easter stat holidays. It was intended to give family members an opportunity to connect and spend time together, supporting healthy minds and families. I understand the business perspective, but this isn’t ‘Business Day’, it’s Family Day. By all means align the stat so for the maximum benefit of families trying to connect, and in different jurisdictions. Businesses will still benefit.” – Pamela Carey Nelson

“Who cares? A holiday is a holiday.” – Diane Branter

What do you think?

