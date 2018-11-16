Scammer targeting elderly in Kelowna with broken-down vehicle story

A door to door scammer is in Kelowna, targeting seniors according to Kelowna RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP is warning the community of the apparent return of the door to door scam, as investigators encourage fraud victims to come forward to speak with police.

On Nov. 15, just before 12 p.m., police received information of an alleged fraudster soliciting cash from local residents and even motel guests in the 3000 block of Lakeshore Road in Kelowna’s Mission, according to an RCMP news release.

RCMP have been told the well-dressed scam artist, who tends to target the elderly during the early morning hours, will often canvass door to door and tell a fictitious story about having a broken down vehicle in order to solicit cash to pay for a tow truck, the release said.

“We understand that a motel guest may have been convinced to loan this suspect $150 cash,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP. “That patron has not yet come forward to police and our investigators, who are making efforts to identify that potential victim, would like to speak with that individual.”

Police are commending the local motel for taking steps in an effort to alert their guests, as RCMP warn the general public to be cautious. RCMP are also interested in speaking with anyone else who may have been victimized recently in a similar manner.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cst. Cherly Duggan of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

