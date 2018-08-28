Scheduled burns in North Okanagan’s Monashee Complex

Residents not to be alarmed if they see additional smoke

The Regional District of North Okanagan is notifying all residents of scheduled burns to be conducted by BC Wildfire on today and Wednesday, subject to weather conditions.

Controlled burns will take place on both the current Mable Lake Creek and Woodward fires.

Residents should not be alarmed if they see additional smoke arising from these sites.

“The intention of the scheduled burns is to reduce fire fuels between the active fire and the guards so there is no longer a path for the flames to follow,” said Alastair Crick, RDNO’s protective services manager.

An interactive map of active BC wildfires can be found at www.bcwildfire.ca, or for more information on wildfires effecting the region please visit www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca.



