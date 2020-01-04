School back in session for North Okanagan students

Several important dates for both Vernon and North Okanagan districts

It’s time for kids and parents to get back to the routine of lunches and homework.

School resumes Monday, Jan. 6 following two weeks of Christmas break.

“The upcoming months are busy ones in schools as the important work of helping students’ learn continues,” says the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District.

At the district level, important planning/consultation sessions are taking place as both long range facilities planning (LRFP) and budget planning are in full swing.

That could mean some changes for future students in the Enderby and Sicamous areas.

Therefore parents and the public are invited to the LRFP session for the Enderby/Grindrod area at Grindrod Elementary Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. The session for Sicamous and area will be at Eagle River Secondary Thursday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m.

Dates for sessions in the Armstrong and Salmon Arm areas will be published once details are finalized.

Over at the Vernon School District, there is a parent information night for those interested in the Montessori program on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. at Silver Star Elementary. Registration times and dates are Jan. 15 – Feb. 14, at Silver Star Elementary, from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. each school day. Spaces are drawn by lottery.

Kindergarten registration begins Jan. 14 and runs each school day from, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. until Feb. 14.

Registration must be completed in person.

A child must reach five years of age by Dec. 31 of the school year to be eligible for kindergarten enrolment. To register a student in any school, a parent or legal guardian must provide proof of school-age eligibility, citizenship and home address.

There is also a late French Immersion parent night Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. at Harwood Elementary for students who have successfully completed Grade 5. It is a two-year program that is limited to 30 students per class. Registration is at Harwood Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. and is chosen based on a lottery (although siblings of students already enrolled are given priority).

“Parents/guardians are no longer required to line up for first-come, first-serve registration,” the Vernon School District states.

