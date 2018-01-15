The Vernon School District hosted an information session on its academies and specialized programs at Kalamalka Secondary School, which included the announcement of a new rowing academy starting in 2018. (Vernon School District photo)

School district offers rowing academy

Vernon School District announces partnership with local club as academies expand

Vernon School District students can take to the water.

The school district will offer a rowing academy in 2018 in partnership with the Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club.

“My son has been rowing for a year and half. We’re here to see how he can do something he really enjoys, and still get an education,” said one parent who was among the approximate 140 parents and children that came to Kalamalka Secondary School to hear about the various specialized learning opportunities for students in the school district.

The goal of the rowing academy is to give academic athletes an opportunity to use a wide range of boat sizes, develop teamwork, trust, personal challenge and discipline while providing a mechanism that facilitates weekday rowing training that does not disrupt class schedules.

Other academies and specialized programs in the district include swimming and baseball academies, as well as apprenticeship and forestry programs.

“We are pleased to share some of the innovating programs we are offering around the district,” said superintendent Joe Rogers. “We are able to offer many of these programs thanks to great partnerships with community organizations, such as the Vancouver Whitecaps, Vernon Golf and Country Club, the RCMP, Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre, Vernon Ski Club and SilverStar Freestyle Club.”

School District No. 22 academies enhance the traditional curriculum for students motivated to strengthen their skills and improve their abilities in specialized programs.

Students participating in academies will receive specialized instruction and learning opportunities that increase student engagement and success.

For more information on the academies and specialized programs, and the application process and deadlines, please visit the school district website at www.sd22.bc.ca.

