Schools are participating in the Terry Fox Run Friday, Sept. 30. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Schools are participating in the Terry Fox Run Friday, Sept. 30. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

School enrolment one for the books in Vernon

Number of students continuing to grow, over capacity at VSS

Vernon schools are brimming with students.

“Enrolment is up across the district,” Superintendent Christine Perkins said.

While final numbers for the 2022-2023 school year aren’t finalized yet, Vernon Secondary School is reportedly 120 students over capacity.

It’s a trend that was seen last school year (2021-2022) as School District 22 enrolment increased by 185 students, or two per cent, to 8,672 pupils.

The Board of Education released financial statements for last year, which show the district’s revenue grew by four per cent year on year, with total revenue of $114.9 million compared with $110.6 million in the 2020-2021 school year.

Additional revenue was used to offset inflationary increases and employ additional staff to support the growing student population.

The district employed about 542 full-time-equivalent teachers, an increase of two per cent from 2020-2021, in line with the increase in the number of students.

“Early indications are that this growth trend will be sustained in the 2022-2023 school year,” said secretary-treasurer Adrian Johnson.

A report presented to the board of education showed that over the past five years enrolment has increased by 3.4 per cent, while the number of teachers has increased by 10.6 per cent.

The district continues to experience much higher than usual sick leave. The cost of replacing absent staff exceeded the budget by about $700,000 last year.

Financial statements show the district ended the 2021-2022 school year with a contingency reserve of $1.2 million. The board also set aside $1.4 million of operating reserves to balance the 2022- 2023 budget.

Along with more students and staff at schools, there will be a new face in the classrooms.

Photos of Queen Elizabeth II grace the walls of schools, but as per protocol, over time photos of King Charles will be made available.

READ MORE: Armstrong team set for historical football game

READ MORE: Okanagan College waste-saving food project heads to nationals

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SchoolsVernon

 

Schools are participating in the Terry Fox Run Friday, Sept. 30. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Three-day ban issued to driver after Vernon rollover
Next story
‘No place will take her’: No help for B.C. senior in “life or limb” condition

Just Posted

Schools are participating in the Terry Fox Run Friday, Sept. 30. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
School enrolment one for the books in Vernon

Vernon Panthers linemen Torval Marchand (78) and Nate Friesen are all smiles following the team’s 54-14 romp over the visiting Okanagan Mission Huskies in the AAA/AA Hybrid Interior Junior Varsity Football Conference season opener Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Darren Hove photo)
Vernon Panthers maul Okanagan Mission Huskies

A Coldstream man was issued a three-day driving ban after rolling his vehicle in Okanagan Landing in Vernon Monday, Sept. 19, and blowing in the ‘Warn’ zone of a roadside screening device. (File photo)
Three-day ban issued to driver after Vernon rollover

Huck Galbraith (right) and incumbent Greg McCune are competing for the Enderby mayor’s seat in the upcoming municipal election on Saturday, Oct. 15. The two candidates spoke at an all-candidates forum on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Enderby mayoral candidates face off at forum