Two police officers are in the hospital after their vehicle was struck in Burnaby on March 4, 2019. (Shane MacKichan)

Search continues for suspect after cops hit by car in Burnaby

Two police officers with the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service had been doing training

RCMP are checking surveillance video as they look for a description of a driver who slammed a suspected stolen car into two police officers in a Vancouver suburb.

The car has been recovered, but a search for the driver continues.

The officers, seconded to the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service, were hit just before 11:30 a.m. Monday, as they stood on the road in the 5,000 block of North Fraser Way, said Cpl. Mike Kalanj.

READ MORE: Two police officers badly hurt after B.C. hit-and-run

One of the officers is from the Abbotsford Police Department and a social media post from Chief Mike Serr said he was sore, but didn’t break any bones.

The second officer, an RCMP member, remains under care with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Kalanj said Mounties were responding to reports of a possibly impaired driver when a white, late-model Toyota Camry fled into oncoming traffic and hit the dog unit officers, who were in the area doing training.

Police have said there’s no information to believe the suspect targeted the men, but Kalanj said it’s “absolutely” traumatizing to hear of any police officer being hurt.

RCMP are continuing their appeal for witnesses and Kalanj thanked a member of the public who called after spotting the parked and damaged Camry within hours of the crash, allowing officers to recover it.

Anyone with more information or video of the incident is asked to contact the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9511.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Woman finds ways to give, despite being homeless
Next story
Two snowmobilers missing near Vernon

Just Posted

Highway 97 north of Summerland finally reopened

Rock slide resulted in month-long closure and lengthy detours

Frontiers of Creativity exhibit opens in Lumby

The exhibit is open until March 30th at the Village Gallery.

Two snowmobilers missing near Vernon

Snowmobilers failed to return home Monday from the Bouleau Lake area

Military Tattoo rounds up Calgary Youth Band

The sixth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo takes place July 27 and 28 at Kal Tire Place in Vernon.

Cyclist struck in Vernon, hit-and-run witnesses sought

Minor injuries sustained in Feb. 20 hit-and-run

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

Trudeau comments on Jane Philpott resignation from cabinet

Allegations of coerced sterilization need public inquiry: Alberta First Nations chief

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam calling for goverbnment

World’s largest gnome needs a new home

Iconic Vancouver Island attraction could soon be demolished

Woman finds ways to give, despite being homeless

Music, prayer, meditation help make living in car more bearable for Shuswap resident

VIDEO: Driver captures moment avalanche engulfs Colorado highway

The avalanche happened on a mountain along Interstate 70 in Ten Mile Canyon

Police probe another violent incident in Kamloops

A violent home invasion took place on Friday night

Vancouver Island produce company is sending alfalfa sprouts to outer space

Eat More Sprouts to be part of an International Space Station experiment

Alert issued after 12 overdoses in one B.C. city in one day

Vancouver and Fraser Health authorities say spike in overdoses linked to cocaine

Young Shuswap taxidermist honours animals with artistry

Chase resident Ivory Burke found her calling for taxidermy at age 10

Most Read