CN Rail confirmed an employee died on property they own in Port Edward, on June 15, 2020 (File Photo)

Second CN Railway employee dies in B.C. within one month

Email statement sends condolences on employee’s death

CN Railway has confirmed the death of an employee on June 15, in Port Edward.

“Yesterday, a fatal incident occurred on CN property involving a CN employee in Port Edward, BC,” the rail company said in an emailed statement, received by the The Northern View.

“We want to offer our sincere condolences to the employee’s family and community in these tragic times.”

This is the second CN Railway employee to die in a workplace incident this month. The first was in Surrey.

More to come.

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
CN Rail

