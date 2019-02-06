Second deputy fire chief for Vernon

Dwight Seymour will be in deputy chief in charge of operations at Vernon Fire Rescue Services

Vernon Fire Rescue Services has filled a position vacant for nearly two years.

Dwight Seymour will join the fire department Feb. 25 as deputy fire chief of operations. He’ll join Scott Hemstad under the command of fire chief David Lind.

Hemstad is the deputy fire chief of training, prevention and logistics.

Seymour comes to the North Okanagan from Okotoks, Alta., where he’s the current deputy fire chief of operations and training.

“He brings a broad scope of experience,” said Lind. “He fits really well within the dynamics of the team with a strong focus on providing excellent public service.”

Seymour has spent the past eight years as deputy chief of operations and training in Okotoks and Hinton, Alta. Prior to that, he spent 11 years as a firefighter in Winnipeg and seven years with other fire departments both volunteer and composite.



