Second earthquake in two days strikes near Agassiz

A 2.6-magnitude recorded Saturday morning

There’s been a second earthquake in only a few days time in Agassiz.

At 9:20 a.m. Saturday a 2.6-magnitude quake was recorded roughly four kilometres north of the Fraser Valley town at a depth of just under seven kilometres, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

On Thursday evening, locals were woken by a 1.6-magnitude rumble. Yesterday, a 4.8-magnitude shake was recorded off the coast of Ucluelet on Vancouver Island at 1:30 p.m.

People across Vancouver Island and in the Lower Mainland took to social media saying they felt it.

