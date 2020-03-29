Another $1 million exact match number ticket on Saturday’s Lotto 6/49 draw was sold in Vernon. (File photo)

Second million-dollar lotto ticket sold in Vernon

Same thing happened on March 7; somebody won Guaranteed Match Number prize

For the second time in less than a month, a million-dollar lottery ticket has been sold in Vernon.

Somebody won $1 million Saturday, March 28, with the Lotto 649 Guaranteed Match draw.

The same thing happened to Vernon’s Wade Hardie on the March 7 draw.

READ MORE: ‘Now I have no worries,’ says $1M Vernon lotto winner

The winning Guaranteed Match Number Saturday was 19775533-03.

Nobody won the $8 million grand prize in the 649 draw. The winning numbers were 2, 7, 21, 30, 33, 46 and the bonus number was 27.

The $1 million winner may have to wait to claim their prize as the B.C. Lottery Corporation announced March 18 it was closing its prize payout centres at head office in Kamloops and in Vancouver due to COVID-19, protecting players and staff.

For those who wish to claim or have tickets that are close to expiry, BCLC is implementing alternative prize claim processes during this temporary closure period.

Prize Claim Options

Ticket-holders of lottery prizes between $1- $200 can redeem at a lottery retailer across B.C., excluding casinos, bars and pubs, while they remain closed. Some lottery retailers may have the ability to pay prizes up to $2,000, however most retailers do not keep large sums of cash on hand for security reasons.

For other prizes, please contact BCLC Customer Support at 1-866-815-0222 for prize claim processing information.

For more detailed prize claim information, please visit BCLC’s prize claim information web page: https://lotto.bclc.com/claim-a-prize.html

In the short term, players may wish to keep their winning tickets in a safe place. All tickets are valid for one year after the date of the draw.


