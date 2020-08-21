Section of Back Enderby Road to close for two weeks

The road will be closed starting Aug. 24 for the replacement of the Sneesby Creek Culvert

Back Enderby Road is undergoing some significant upgrades, one of which will close a portion of the road for two weeks.

A section of the road will be closed from Aug. 24 to Sept. 4 for the replacement of the Sneesby Creek Culvert. Once the culvert has been replaced, single alternating traffic will resume while repaving is completed.

Local traffic will have access to Back Enderby Road from Highway 97A from either the north or south.

“All efforts will be made to mitigate impacts to adjacent properties and the surrounding environment,” said Tyler McNeill, manager of operations for the Township of Spallumcheen.

The project follows a 2018 road condition assessment that also also looked into existing culverts throughout the township. The assessment found Back Enderby Road was nearing the end of its useful life expectancy and drainage improvements were required to prevent future flooding damage.

Total construction along Back Enderby Road — including repaving, replacing culverts under driveways, and improving the ditch drainage system — is expected to be completed by October. Hours of work will typically be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.

The total capital construction cost of the project is $1.2 million.

