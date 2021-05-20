Neskonlith Elder Gerry Thomas (left) and Splatsin Elder Julianna Alexander look at designs that metal artist Eric Kutschker is showing to members of teh Secwépemc Lakes Elders Advisory Group. (Jacob Sutra Brett photo)

Neskonlith Elder Gerry Thomas (left) and Splatsin Elder Julianna Alexander look at designs that metal artist Eric Kutschker is showing to members of teh Secwépemc Lakes Elders Advisory Group. (Jacob Sutra Brett photo)

Secwépemc Landmarks Project to grow to Enderby, Chase with infusion of funds

The project, now moving into Phase 2, has received $296,000 in funding

The opportunity to experience the region through Secwépemc stories, voices and relationships with the landscape from past, present and future generations continues to grow.

The Secwépemc Landmarks Project, now moving into Phase 2, has received $296,000 in funding.

A news release from the Shuswap Trail Alliance stated the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association has committed $170,000 in funding, while the Unique Heritage Infrastructure stream of the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program awarded $123,000.

Phase I brought together Secwépemc Elders from four local communities (Neskonlith, Splatsín, Adams Lake and Little Shuswap Lake bands) to guide an arts project engaging students in School District No. 83, Chief Atahm School and Shihiya, as well as employing seven Secwépemc and settler artists.

Read more: Grant sought for Secwépemc Landmark Project

Read more: Secwépemc Landmark to be located by entrance to Salmon Arm wharf

Read more: Shuswap First Nations landmark project gets $10,000 boost

Read more: Salmon Arm expresses ongoing support for Secwépemc Landmarks project

The trail alliance reports that a series of eight sculptures and interpretive panels were designed and will be installed around Shuswap Lake in the Pespeséllkwe caretaker area of Secwepemcúlecw. In addition, 100 trailhead posts were carved by youth from five classes, three in School District No. 83 and two from Shihiya and Chief Atahm schools.

Phase 2 will expand the project by working with the Secwépemc Lakes Elders Advisory Committee to install six additional sculptures in and around Enderby and Chase.

The Secwépemc Landmarks team members expressed their appreciation for the guidance of the Elders Advisory Committee and the many stories and advice they shared, as well as the financial support of Neskonlith, Adams Lake and Splatsín along with the City of Salmon Arm, the Province of British Columbia, the Shuswap Trail Alliance and Shuswap Tourism.

martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Shelley Witzky, an Adams Lake Band Councillor, and Sutra Brett, with the Shuswap Trail Alliance,

examine some of the preliminary models for the Secwépemc Landmarks and Trail Sign project. The first

landmark will be placed near the wharf at Marine Park in Salmon Arm. (Tracy Hughes/CSRD photo)

For more information contact:

Jen Bellhouse,

Associate Director,

The Shuswap Trail Alliance

250-804-3530

associatedirector@shuswaptrails.com

www.shuswaptrailalliance.com

First NationsShuswap Lake

Previous story
VIDEO: UBC prof finds TikTok fame, debunking 1 COVID-19 lie at a time
Next story
B.C. parents with COVID-19 vaccine appointments can bring the kids

Just Posted

New Vernon staff members John Perrott, manager of economic development and tourism, and Torrie Silverthorn, tourism manager, are joining the city. (Contributed)
West Kelowna staffer takes up Vernon position

John Perrott making his way up the valley

Neskonlith Elder Gerry Thomas (left) and Splatsin Elder Julianna Alexander look at designs that metal artist Eric Kutschker is showing to members of teh Secwépemc Lakes Elders Advisory Group. (Jacob Sutra Brett photo)
Secwépemc Landmarks Project to grow to Enderby, Chase with infusion of funds

The project, now moving into Phase 2, has received $296,000 in funding

A renovation to Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Secondary School’s gymnasium may turn into a full gym replacement after some issues from a 1970s fire at the school were discovered. The gym will not be available for use in the fall, the North Okanagan Shuswap School District has announced. (Facebook photo)
Armstrong high school gym out of commission

Renovation at Pleasant Valley Secondary discovers issues that could result in gym replacement

Construction on 31st Street will be underway in phases until October, but businesses in the area remain open for pedestrians. (Google Maps image)
Another road closure obstructs Vernon neighbourhood

More work planned near old Civic Arena, closure in effect until October

Two suspects were caught on camera breaking and entering into a Bottom Wood Lake Road condo's parkade May 4, 2021. (Crime Stoppers)
Thieves nab tires from Lake Country parkade

Crime Stoppers, RCMP seek information on suspects in May 4th break and enter

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

B.C. middle and high school students are next up for COVID-19 vaccinations. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. parents with COVID-19 vaccine appointments can bring the kids

Registering everyone first is recommended, but not required

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Minister Eby receives warning over ‘dangerous precedent’ in Penticton shelter dispute

UBCM president says Eby’s decision to use paramountcy powers undermines local government autonomy

Salmon Arm RCMP recover stolen vehicles in Tappen on May 19, 2021. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP recover recreational vehicles, industrial equipment

Variety of vehicles discovered in Tappen, suspects questioned but no charges laid yet

Moss covered branches are seen in the Avatar Old Growth Forest near Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island, B.C. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2011. A trio of independent experts who had for years advised the B.C. government on forest management has released new mapping aimed at spurring the province to quickly defer logging in old-growth forests at risk. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Old-growth forest experts release map urging B.C. to act quickly on logging deferrals

Experts say 1.3 million hectares of old forests fit the criteria outlined in provincial report

UBC professor Dr. Anna Blakney, 30, is educating more than just classes about vaccines. She’s also teaching her more than 217,000 social media followers. (TikTok/Screen grab)
VIDEO: UBC prof finds TikTok fame, debunking 1 COVID-19 lie at a time

Vaccine expert Dr. Anna Blakney is teaching more than just students, she’s educating 217,900 social media followers too

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. (Alistair Waters/Capital News file)
Kelowna implements safety measures ahead of May long weekend

Safety education ambassadors will be back in popular Kelowna areas beginning this weekend

Bailey, a Brittany Spaniel who turns five in June, was attacked by a coyote while walking with her owner on a Thomson Flats trail on May 17. (Contributed)
Dog rushed to vet after coyote attack on Kelowna trail

The woman was walking her dog in the Thomson Flats trails area when the coyote attacked

Statistics Canada’s offices at Tunny’s Pasture in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. Statistics Canada is reminding people to fill out this year’s census to avoid getting a visit at their door during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Statistics Canada reminds people to fill out 2021 census, may follow up in person

Statistics Canada says enumerators will not go inside anyone’s home because of the health risk

Most Read