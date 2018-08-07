Selfies with the Prime Minister in Penticton

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took time for selfies at a B.C. Day celebration in Penticton

Proud mom Hailey Bishop (and dad Kaelyn Bishop) said it was a heartwarming moment as their son Atticus Bishop spent some quality time with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Hailey said Trudeau “was so sweet with him,” and then Sophie Trudeau came over because she was jealous of her hubby getting to hold the baby. Photo submitted by Hailey Bishop

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in Penticton’s Gyro Park for B.C. Day and took time with locals to get their selfies in.

Trudeau has been touring B.C. for the past few days, and reportedly made a stop Sunday at Granny’s Fruit Stand in Summerland, where he bought local nectarines and berry syrup.

Here are some of your pictures:

