Senior in wheelchair hit by car in Vernon

Disabled individual seeking dash cam footage others may have

A Vernon senior’s wheelchair was damaged and he suffered minor injuries after a car hit him at a low speed. (Stock image)

A disabled senior hit by a car is looking for anyone who may have seen the incident.

Thomas Young was on the sidewalk Sunday, July 17, around 3:40 p.m. when he says a car ran into him in the 3400 block of 43rd Avenue.

Although the driver was travelling at a low speed, it was enough to teeter Young’s wheelchair and cause minor injuries and damage to the chair.

Young, 68, said he was screaming for the car to stop, and teetering on its side before the driver stopped and backed up.

The driver, described as woman in her 50s with should length hair wearing dark sunglasses, got out of the car and asked if she broke anything.

“When replying yes and while moving the chair to see if there was further damage and driveable, the sound of the car door closing and speeding off took place,” said Young, who turned to see the newer dark grey or green vehicle driving away.

He was transported to hospital with neck and back injuries. RCMP attended and are investigating.

Meanwhile Young is hoping someone may have seen the incident or may have been driving by and has dash camera footage.

He didn’t get a great look at the car but says it was either a Hyundai or Mazda, possibly a Genesis model.

”Any assistance or information or dash cam footage would be appreciated.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP or email gfyimg01@gmail.com.

Crews battle West Kelowna fire from land, sky and water
‘In shock and mourning’: Indigenous leaders demand inquiry into fatal RCMP incident

