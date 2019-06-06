David Ernest Friesen, 66, was found guilty of exposing his genitals to a teen at a Penticton playground. (Facebook photo)

Sentencing of Okanagan man who exposed himself to a child halted

David Ernest Friesen, 66, was found guilty of exposing his genitals and several other charges

Sentencing for a Penticton man who exposed himself to a child at Kiwanis Park Playground has been adjourned due to the judge’s concerns for public safety once he is released.

David Ernest Friesen, 66, was found guilty of exposing his genitals to a person under the age of 16, committing an indecent act in a public place and two counts of breach of probation—both related to a previous conviction of an indecent exposure at the library parking lot where he went against a court order after being released and was caught taking photos of children at a beach on Okanagan Lake.

READ MORE: Judge said Penticton man’s moves were ‘straight out of a sexual predator’s playbook’

It was after Friesen took his opportunity to address the court on Thursday that Judge Gregory Koturbash appeared to start struggling with the plan following Friesen’s release.

It was anticipated that Friesen, whose defence counsel said the man had been struggling to control a bipolar diagnosis, would be released from jail shortly after the sentencing because he has been behind bars since his arrest after the incident in October 2018.

READ MORE: Penticton man who flashed a woman and her kids sentenced

“This is a case where we have been put in another difficult position because of his quite apparent need, and I have read the psychiatric report, that Mr. Friesen is in need of serious psychiatric assistance. I am not a person involved in psychiatric treatment, but it looks to me that he definitely belongs in a hospital,” he added.

READ MORE: Alleged Penticton flasher admits to breach, denies exposing genitals to children

During the trial, the court heard that Friesen had gone to the park where a teen and his younger sister had been playing. The teen testified that after other families left the area, Friesen called out to the boy to come over towards him.

The teen said Friesen had his pants pulled halfway down his thighs and he could see his “private parts.” The teen then grabbed his younger sister, whom he believed did not see anything and left.

In his decision, Koturbash said Friesen’s explanation of the incident “lacked the same hallmarks of credibility” that the teen boy’s testimony held. Koturbash also called the man’s actions “straight out a sexual predator’s playbook.” Friesen denied having any sinister intentions and denied having exposed himself to the boy.

Crown counsel Nashina Devji said she was seeking the maximum jail time that they can pursue on a summary offence and that requesting electronic surveillance would be difficult because Friesen had not established where he would be living after.

She did ask for three years of probation, with half served on a 24-hour curfew and the second half on a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

The matter has been adjourned for at least two weeks until transcripts from his previous conviction are made available to the judge to help in his decision on sentencing.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian millennials buy more recreational properties than boomers: survey
Next story
Five Okanagan organizations receive federal homelessness funding

Just Posted

Lumby days returns

The annual family fair begins Friday and runs all weekend

Homeless carts cause frustration in Vernon

Downtown businesses upset over lack of attention from bylaw

Trio of accidents on Highway 97 delay traffic heading into Vernon

Three accidents were reported just before 8:30 a.m.

Vernon Search and Rescue come to aid of injured dirt biker

VSAR aided BCAS in the rescue near Becker Lake Wednesday afternoon

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds and expected rain

Clouds and rain expected throughout the weekend; Environment Canada is calling for a sunny start to next week

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

Interior Health and First Nations renew Partnership Accord

The accord, originally signed in 2012, has been renewed until 2024 with several updates

June snowfall expected on Okanagan Connector

A late-season snowfall of up to 10 cm could fall before Friday

Two-year-old Shuswap girl fighting leukemia

Extended family sets up GoFundMe page to support six-month treatment in Vancouver

Salmon Arm RCMP ask public to be bear aware

Leaving out attractants to dangerous animals carries $345 fine

Five Okanagan organizations receive federal homelessness funding

Over $759,000 has been provided through Reaching Home: Canada’s Homelessness Partnering Strategy

Sentencing of Okanagan man who exposed himself to a child halted

David Ernest Friesen, 66, was found guilty of exposing his genitals and several other charges

West Kelowna dog is OK after possible food poisoning scare

Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital’s Dr. Oz reminds people to watch what their pet eats on walks

Vision-impaired students graduate from UBC Okanagan

Two vision-impaired students didn’t let ‘no’ get in the way of their degrees

Most Read